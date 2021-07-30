Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.590-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.67 billion-$30.67 billion.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 3,076,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

