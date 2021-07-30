Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.29 Million

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $680.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

TTWO stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.99. 1,029,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.