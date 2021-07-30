Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the June 30th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $9.84 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

