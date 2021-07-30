T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $65,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

TROW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

