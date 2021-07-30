Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

