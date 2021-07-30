Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

