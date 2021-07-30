SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.30.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $566.71 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.