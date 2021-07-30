Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SPRT opened at $7.83 on Monday. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

