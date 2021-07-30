Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

