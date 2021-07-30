Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of SU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 360,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,042. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

