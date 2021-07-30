Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,225 shares of the airline’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 307,672 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

