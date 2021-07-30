Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

