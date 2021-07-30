Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $92.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.