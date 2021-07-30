Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

