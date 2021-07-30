Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $454,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $18,049,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 735.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 69,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67.

