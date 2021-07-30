Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.49. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

