Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. 415,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,342,563. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

