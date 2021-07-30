Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.91. 77,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $480.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

