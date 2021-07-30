Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,835 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

