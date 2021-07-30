Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

EMR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 54,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

