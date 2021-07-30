Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

