Stryker’s (SYK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

