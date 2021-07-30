Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.19. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.400 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $269.18. 1,216,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

