Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.19. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.400 EPS.
NYSE SYK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $269.18. 1,216,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.79.
In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
