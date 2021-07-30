Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2021 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

NYSE:SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.83. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

