Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.