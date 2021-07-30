Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,883.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,883.92 and last traded at $1,764.08, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,747.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,630.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

