Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of STRT opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 28.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

