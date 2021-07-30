Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Up to $72.27

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.27, but opened at $77.33. Strategic Education shares last traded at $79.68, with a volume of 4,571 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

