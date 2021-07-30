STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 37.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

