Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

SEOAY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

