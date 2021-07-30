StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.61. 13,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $388.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.