StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 46,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

