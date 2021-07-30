StoneX Group Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $58.27. 324,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,683,943. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.