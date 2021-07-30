Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.