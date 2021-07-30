Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Performant Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 677% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,449,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,671. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.90 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

