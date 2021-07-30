Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,720% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 71,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 661,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

