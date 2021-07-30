Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $594.61. 8,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

