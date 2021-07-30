Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of SF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 478,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,555. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.