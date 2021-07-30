Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,548 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.