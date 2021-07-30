Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,233 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

HTLD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

