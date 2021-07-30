Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 831,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IZEA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.67.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

