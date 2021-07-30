Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $209,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $89.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

