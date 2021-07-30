Stifel Financial Corp Invests $226,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in MGE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.