Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $569.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

