Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

SHOO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 717,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

