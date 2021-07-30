Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,809,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

