Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

