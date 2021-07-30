Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 3%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. 6,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,130,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

