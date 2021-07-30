Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $35.84 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

