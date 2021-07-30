Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.64 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

